Floyd Shivambu’s speeding case has been slow to get off the mark‚ with the EFF deputy president on Friday asking for a postponement so he can appoint an attorney.

Free State roads and transport department spokesperson Hillary Mophethe said: “He was driving alone in a White Range Rover…at a speed of 182km/h in a 120 km/h zone.”

National Prosecuting Authority spokesman Phaladi Shuping‚ said Shivambu appeared at the court alone. During the brief appearance he requested his case be postponed as he was looking to appoint an attorney.

The case was subsequently postponed to September 21.