Fighting corruption and state capture and ridding the country of this scourge for good would be a key focus of a DA government‚ DA leader Mmusi Maimane said on Saturday.

Launching the party’s 2019 national elections campaign in Johannesburg‚ Maimane said it was clear that nothing had changed and that the country had not entered a “new dawn” after Jacob Zuma had vacated the presidency.

“The same corrupt people that sold our country to the Guptas under Zuma still occupy the top positions in this new government. No one was ever charged. No one was ever prosecuted‚” he asserted.

Maimane said other areas the DA would focus on were crime‚ jobs‚ immigration and service delivery.The party would focus on fixing the police force so that it could actually protect and serve the people.

“Right now‚ our police force can’t keep our communities safe. They’re not properly trained to do so‚ and they are riddled with corruption.

“The DA will transform SAPS into a lean‚ clean crime-fighting machine‚” Maimane said.