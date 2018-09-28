Putting Sanral on the road to redemption

During high school at St Matthews Catholic High School in Rockville, Soweto, Skhumbuzo Macozoma was always good at mathematics and science.

In fact, as a teenager, he blew away like dust obtaining good marks in his grades.

By the time he reached matric, the bar was set so high that when his results came he was disappointed that he had only managed to obtain two distinctions instead of four. His good grades in science and mathematics were the perfect prologue to his career in engineering.

A triumphant moment came in 1993 when Macozoma was featured in this newspaper as one of the top five matric pupils in the Johannesburg region. “I was still very unhappy about my results, I wanted four distinctions, I got two, but it was still significant to warrant attention … so it was inspirational, it was good at the time to be able to get that recognition,” he recalled.

He was then 16 years old and quite intrigued by putting up skyscrapers, bridges and underground tunnels. “[Teachers] would tell you you’re the smart one, you must do engineering, medicine and so on ... of course that cliché, you either like blood or you don’t. I didn’t, so I thought let’s do engineering.”