Agreement breaks new ground for blacks in construction sector

Entrepreneurs in the construction industry have been given a boost to participate in major projects through a landmark agreement between the SA National Roads Agency (Sanral) and Barloworld Equipment, the dealer for Cat earthmoving machinge and power systems in Southern Africa.

In the agreement, Cat dealership will give black-owned enterprises greater access to equipment, financing and training which will enable them to tender more effectively on road construction projects managed by Sanral.

“This will open up the industry to new participants and remove many of the barriers that prevent companies owned by black, women and youth entrepreneurs to compete effectively against the entrenched players in the constructioin sector. We are promoting the growth of black business and taking positive steps to support a sector with immense potential for growth and job creation. Through our cooperation with Barloworld ,” Skhumbuzo Macozoma, Sanral CEO, said.

The memorandum of understanding between the Sanral and Barloworld Equipment was signed on Wednesday at the Barloworld offices in Sandton.