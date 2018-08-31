E-tolls are not about to be abruptly scrapped in Gauteng.

Transport Minister Blade Nzimande said “extensive discussions” are under way about e-tolls in the province‚ but added that a decision to scrap them had not been made.

“I want to be honest with you‚ we understand the public sentiment… but at the same time we have got another problem that many people do not want to deal with‚” he told On The Record‚ broadcast on SABC television on Thursday evening.

“We owe an amount in today’s terms of R67-billion. That’s the amount we owe on the building of these wonderful freeways. The issue is who is going to pay and how are we going to pay‚” he asked.