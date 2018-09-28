South Africa

Maimane gives Ramaphosa a week to fire Dlamini and Gigaba

By Andisiwe Makinana - 28 September 2018 - 13:41
Minister of Women Bathabile Dlamini.
Image: Veli Nhlapo/Sowetan.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane has written to President Cyril Ramaphosa demanding he dismisses from his Cabinet Bathabile Dlamini - minister in the presidency responsible for women - and home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba.

Maimane has given Ramaphosa until October 5 to dismiss the two ministers‚ otherwise the DA will approach the courts to seek an order to compel him to act to uphold the honour of the executive‚ he said.

The DA’s call for Dlamini and Gigaba to be fired follows the Constitutional Court judgement on Thursday which said Dlamini should be referred to prosecutors for lying under oath.

ConCourt orders Bathabile Dlamini to cough up for legal costs in social grants saga

The finding was made by the Constitutional Court in a judgment handed down on Thursday.
News
1 day ago

Maimane said it was anomalous that a task and responsibility as big as leading the social development department "could be given to a minister like Bathabile Dlamini".

These are not just allegations‚ they are unanimous findings of the ConCourt

"That shame has been compounded by the fact that now‚ despite the constitutional court judgment that was issued yesterday‚ minister Bathabile Dlamini remains still in Cabinet.

"Yesterday's judgment against minister Bathabile Dlamini‚ in her capacity as minister of social development‚ has confirmed that now President Cyril Ramaphosa already has two ministers in his Cabinet who have been [judged] against - one by the highest court in the land and the other by the supreme court of appeal..."

"These are not just allegations‚ they are unanimous findings of the ConCourt and the North Gauteng High Court respectively. Therefore it is truly an exceptional circumstance to have two members of the executive found to have lied under oath in court cases relating to their work in government. It is intolerable and is misleading the people of South Africa to keep the two ministers in government‚" he said.

Maimane said the DA's call was not a political statement or a moral question but a legal question‚ and legally both ministers had been found against. He said a president's appointments have to be rational and that he or she must appoint people who are competent.

It’s ‘absolute bollocks’ says Gigaba over claims that hated visa regulations were ‘personal’

Malusi Gigaba has denied allegations that he changed travelling policy because of a personal vendetta.
News
2 days ago

“President Ramaphosa was this week speaking vocally about his desire to act. This is an opportune time for him to demonstrate whether he will he choose the unity of the ANC‚ which Dlamini says ‘is a unity of smallanyana skeletons'‚ or to act decisively and dismiss both out of Cabinet."

Maimane will also be laying a charge of perjury against Dlamini following the Constitutional Court ruling.

The DA's call for Gigaba's dismissal flows from the North Gauteng High Court's judgment in February this year‚ in a matter brought by Fireblade Aviation where Judge Neil Tuchten found that Gigaba‚ in his first stint as home affairs minister‚ “deliberately told untruths under oath” and that “he committed a breach of the Constitution so serious that I could characterise it as a violation”.

