"That shame has been compounded by the fact that now‚ despite the constitutional court judgment that was issued yesterday‚ minister Bathabile Dlamini remains still in Cabinet.

"Yesterday's judgment against minister Bathabile Dlamini‚ in her capacity as minister of social development‚ has confirmed that now President Cyril Ramaphosa already has two ministers in his Cabinet who have been [judged] against - one by the highest court in the land and the other by the supreme court of appeal..."

"These are not just allegations‚ they are unanimous findings of the ConCourt and the North Gauteng High Court respectively. Therefore it is truly an exceptional circumstance to have two members of the executive found to have lied under oath in court cases relating to their work in government. It is intolerable and is misleading the people of South Africa to keep the two ministers in government‚" he said.

Maimane said the DA's call was not a political statement or a moral question but a legal question‚ and legally both ministers had been found against. He said a president's appointments have to be rational and that he or she must appoint people who are competent.