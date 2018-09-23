Three people‚ one of whom was a pedestrian‚ were killed and three others injured in an accident on East Driefontein road in Carletonville‚ west of Johannesburg‚ on Saturday morning‚ paramedics said.

ER24 spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen said it was believed that the pedestrian was killed after being knocked down by a vehicle‚ following which the vehicle then collided with a taxi.

“When ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene shortly before 10am‚ they found two patients in the backseat of the vehicle. They were showing no signs of life and were declared dead on the scene. The driver of the vehicle was still entrapped. The driver had to be extricated with the jaws of life. He sustained moderate injuries. One other patient sustained serious injuries and another sustained moderate injuries.

“ER24‚ as well as other medical services on the scene‚ transported the patients to hospital for further medical care‚” Van Huyssteen said.