Cash-in-transit heist accused Velile Present continues bail application

A former ANC employee implicated in three cash-in-transit heists is expected to continue with his bail application in the Roodepoort Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

Errol Velile Present was one of four people arrested after a heist in Dobsonville, Soweto, in July. All four are charged with armed robbery and the possession of hijacked motor vehicles.

On Tuesday, the court heard that Present drove and organised parking for the two hijacked vehicles that were used in a cash heist at a Capitec Bank in Dobsonville, Soweto.

The two vehicles were identified as a Volvo and a Ford Ranger and were allegedly used as getaway cars for Present and his co-accused Itumeleng Manama, Bheki Biyela and Zakhele Zondi, in the heist in which they fled with an estimated R200 000 in cash.

Investigating officer Colonel Solomon Mabasa said in his cross-examination that Present drove himself and his co-accused in one of the vehicles.

The accused were arrested on July 6 and 7. Four hijacked vehicles were recovered.

Present is no stranger to controversy after the Sunday Time linked him to a controversial farm in Limpopo.