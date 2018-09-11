Former ANC employee Velile Present 'drove heist getaway car'

Former ANC employee Errol Velile Present has been implicated in driving a getaway car allegedly involved in a cash-in-transit heist in Soweto.

Investigating officer Colonel Solomon Mabasa told the Roodepoort Magistrate's Court on Tuesday – at a bail application by Present and co-accused Itumeleng Manama‚ Bheki Biyela and Zakhele Zondi – that a white Ford Ranger and a silver Volvo were used in the heist.

The two vehicles were later found at an address in Dobsonville.

It was later discovered that the Volvo had been hijacked in Eden Park while the Ford Ranger had been stolen.

"A witness … took down the registration of the Ford Ranger and the silver Volvo. He phoned 10111 to alert the police about the two suspicious vehicles‚" Mabasa said.