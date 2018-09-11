Former ANC employee Velile Present 'drove heist getaway car'
Former ANC employee Errol Velile Present has been implicated in driving a getaway car allegedly involved in a cash-in-transit heist in Soweto.
Investigating officer Colonel Solomon Mabasa told the Roodepoort Magistrate's Court on Tuesday – at a bail application by Present and co-accused Itumeleng Manama‚ Bheki Biyela and Zakhele Zondi – that a white Ford Ranger and a silver Volvo were used in the heist.
The two vehicles were later found at an address in Dobsonville.
It was later discovered that the Volvo had been hijacked in Eden Park while the Ford Ranger had been stolen.
"A witness … took down the registration of the Ford Ranger and the silver Volvo. He phoned 10111 to alert the police about the two suspicious vehicles‚" Mabasa said.
By the time police arrived‚ the heist had already taken place.
A day after the heist‚ police went to an address in Dobsonville where the two cars were found. Mabasa said the house where the cars were parked had high walls and a closed steel gate.
Zondi and Present had allegedly gone to the house seeking parking space and were told that the gate would be unlocked.
"The owner of the house indicated that the Ford Ranger was driven by Zondi and inside it were two black males who are known to the owner of the house‚" said Mabasa.
"There was a second vehicle‚ a silver Volvo‚ which was driven by Present and he was accompanied by Biyela and Manama‚" said Mabasa.
He added that the two vehicles were followed by a van.
"They opened the boot of the Kombi [van] and there was some activity going but the owner of the house could not see what it was they were doing‚" said Mabasa.
He said the accused left the house‚ except for Present‚ who told the owner that he wanted to ask for food at another house where there was a funeral.
The police found empty cartridges at the crime scene.
"The police found 12 cartridges of a 9mm pistol and seven of an AK47 assault rifle‚" said Mabasa.
The four accused were arrested after a heist in Dobsonville‚ Soweto. They were charged with armed robbery and possession of hijacked motor vehicles.
The bail application continues.