No proof suspect was Present during heists

"Initially he was linked to two North West heists, but the cases will no longer be coming. There are no pending cases against Present," Mabasa told the court.

Cele told the media on July 19 that Present was linked to three other heists in North West.

At the time, Cele said: "This is his third (alleged) cash heist . He works for the organising department on a temporary basis at Luthuli House."

Cele said Present had missed two previous court appearances on charges, including alleged drunk driving.

However, it was revealed that Present only has an outstanding warrant of arrest for reckless and negligent driving.

"But I cannot recall the month and year he (Present) was charged," Mabasa said.

Present and his co-accused, Itumeleng Manama, Bheki Biyela and Zakhele Zondi, were arrested in July in connection with a Dobsonville cash heist and face charges of armed robbery, possession of a hijacked vehicle and attempted murder.

The four allegedly fled with an estimated R200 000 in cash.

Mabasa further conceded that he could not link the accused to the heist except for a witness statement which links them to the stolen vehicles.