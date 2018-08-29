He requested that he get time to familiarise himself with the committee's business including the item on today's agenda – the DA's request for Parliament to expedite the procedure to remove Mkhwebane from office.

DA chief whip John Steenhuisen lodged a complaint with National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete requesting that the National Assembly initiate procedures to remove Mkhwebane from office. This followed a high court judgement that she had grossly over-reached her powers‚ had shown poor understanding of the law and of her own powers and had sacrificed her independence and impartiality with regards to the Absa/Bankorp report.

When Steenhuisen appeared before the committee in June‚ he argued that sufficient grounds existed to‚ at the very least‚ warrant an inquiry into Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office.

In her response‚ Mkhwebane warned Parliament against instituting a process to have her removed from office‚ saying threats to dismiss her on the basis of what is reflected in her reports constituted interference with the functioning of her office and were tantamount to a criminal offence punishable in terms of the law.