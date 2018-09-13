S'dumo Dlamini to seek 3rd term as head of Cosatu

Cosatu president S'dumo Dlamini apparently still harbours ambitions of clinging on to power after serving two terms at the helm of the federation.

Speaking anonymously to Sowetan yesterday, members privy to internal discussions said Dlamini was lobbying some affiliates behind closed doors to nominate him to contest for the position.

"I did hear that there was a change of mind after a very difficult central executive committee for him. He engaged with some people to say that he would be stepping aside but afterwards, there was a change of mind," a Cosatu leader told Sowetan.

"Maybe there is some room for him to come back and fix whatever mistakes that might have happened before, but it’s a question of affiliates. If they want to nominate him, they have a right to do so," the leader said.

Dlamini will likely come up against his deputy Zingiswa Losi, who has been nominated to take over by some of the biggest affiliates. Losi is touted to be the favourite to replace him at the federation's 13th national congress which commences next week Monday.