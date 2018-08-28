The DA is arrogant, says Malema on why they removed Trollip

“There is no political party that has won elections with an absolute majority in the Nelson Mandela Bay. This means all parties represent an important player in the general will of the people. Therefore, whoever wants to govern needs the humility to work and co-operate with other political parties, something Trollip does not do. In fact, even before becoming a mayor, Trollip was already preaching arrogance of how much he does not need the EFF.”

Both Trollip and speaker Jonathan Lawack were removed through motions of no confidence on Monday.

The DA has since announced plans to challenge Trollip's removal, saying the motion through which he was removed could not have been valid as the council lacked the authority to elect a new speaker and “subsequently pass a motion of no confidence in the executive mayor”.

Malema questioned the DA’s focus on Trollip’s removal and not that of Lawack.

“We have said to you Trollip is such an important person in the DA not because of anything, [but] because of the colour of his skin. That coloured guy who was the speaker [Lawack] is removed [and] there’s no problem, because ‘he’s black, he can go’. There’s no case around that guy; there’s a case around Trollip being removed by the same meeting.”