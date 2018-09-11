South Africa

Bheki Cele drops bombshells – 10‚000 fewer police in SA‚ top brass failed to strategise

By Aron Hyman - 11 September 2018 - 12:59
Police minister Bheki Cele and national police commissioner Khehla Sitole addresses the media at parliament in Cape Town during the annual SAPS crime statistic results.
Image: Anthony Molyneaux

Police Minister Bheki Cele‚ who took up the helm in February‚ has dropped his predecessor Fikile Mbalula and police management in hot water — while not naming anyone directly.

“Government security cluster hasn’t met in two years. Perhaps that is part of dropping the ball‚ but now we meet regularly‚” Cele told a news briefing after revealing that in 2017-2018‚ 20‚336 murders were recorded‚ 1 320 more than in the previous financial year.

He did not directly pin the blame on Mbalula‚ nor any of the top brass by name.

“I don’t want to say who dropped the ball but... Ok let me not go there...‚” said Cele.

'57 people are murdered a day‚ which brings us close to a war zone' - Bheki Cele

South Africa has recorded an increase in the number of reported serious crimes including murder‚ attempted murder and sexual offences.
2 hours ago

In another shocking revelation‚ Cele said the South African Police Service had substantially reduced the number of its personnel.

“We are 10 000 police fewer than last year.

“We have lost the United Nations norm of policing which says 1 policeman to 220 citizens. One police officer is now looking at almost double that.”

Cele is promising to improve the situation.

“On behalf of the government of South Africa‚ I’m putting all the police general’s heads on the block.”

He placed a specific focus on training to improve how police officials deal with crimes against women.

The crime statistics for 2017/2018 were released on September 11 2018. Here’s what they tell us about cash-in-transit robberies.

