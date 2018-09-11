South Africa

Police budget is being wasted on VIPs - Zakhele Mbhele

By Staff Reporter - 11 September 2018 - 12:17
Former president Jacob Zuma flanked by bodyguards. This picture is used for illustration purposes only.
Former president Jacob Zuma flanked by bodyguards. This picture is used for illustration purposes only.
Image: Mark Wing/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Four more South Africans were murdered every day‚ according to the latest annual #crimestats‚ but the government spends R9.1-million a year to protect one VIP compared with only R1 500 per ordinary citizen – that’s you and me.

This is according to DA MP Zakhele Mbhele‚ who said that the government was more concerned with executive elite protection than providing resources to combat crime.

“… Their skewed priorities are crippling the fight against the unacceptably high levels of crime in the county.”

He said: “We know that the SA Police Service (SAPS) is severely under-resourced‚ under-staffed‚ under-trained and under-equipped.

“A significant amount of what is spent on VIPs could be invested to create a professional and effective police service which can turn the tide against crime in our country.”

The SA Police Service releases the yearly crime stats on Tuesday, September 11 2018. Here are seven alarming figures from the results.

READ MORE:

'57 people are murdered a day‚ which brings us close to a war zone' - Bheki Cele

South Africa has recorded an increase in the number of reported serious crimes including murder‚ attempted murder and sexual offences.
News
2 hours ago

985 children murdered in SA - mostly boys

When it comes to crime against children‚ more boys were murdered than girls in the last financial year in SA.
News
3 hours ago

Crime Stats: Western Cape police stations have highest murder rate

Police stations in the Western Cape had the highest number of murders recorded in the 2017/2018 financial year.
News
3 hours ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Murder, rape and robbery in numbers: 5 crime stats that will wreck your Tuesday
KZN gogo allegedly abused over beer
X