We should measure police performance on response times‚ complaints against the police and their clearance rates‚ not their annual crime statistics.

That is what University of Cape Town crime expert Anine Kriegler said on Monday ahead of the release of the police’s annual crime statistics on Tuesday.

Kriegler warned the public not to draw conclusions about police minister Bheki Cele’s performance based on the numbers.

“If we want to know how Cele is doing‚ we need to wait until the full SAPS annual report is released. That will give us the really important info on response times‚ complaints against the police‚ case clearance rates and so on. That is how we should be measuring police performance‚ not the crime stats‚” Kriegler said.