Msimanga and EFF in a new deal for Tshwane

Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga appears to have acceded to the demands of the EFF in an effort to hold on to his mayoral chain.

Msimanga - who faced two motions of no confidence from the EFF and ANC last Thursday, which needed just a majority vote to cut short his two-year tenure - was saved by the Red Berets.

EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu took to Twitter on Friday, announcing that the mayor had given its proposal of in-sourcing security officers the green light.

This proposal, which was implemented by another DA mayor, Herman Mashaba, in the City of Joburg recently, was one of the issues the EFF raised with Msimanga for its continued support.

"The EFF's responsibility in society is to teach leaders to be humble and to accept guidance. Four thousand workers were insourced in Tshwane because of the EFF, and more victories will be recorded. The EFF decisively used its strategic position to empower workers," tweeted Shivambu, while sharing a video clip in which Msimanga was saying they needed to work with the EFF.