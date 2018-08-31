EFF makes fools of ANC in Tshwane as Msimanga survives

The ANC ended up with egg on its face as its bid to oust Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga fell flat following a walkout by the EFF from a council meeting.

Though the EFF staged the walkout after the council speaker disallowed a debate on its motion of no confidence in Msimanga, Sowetan understands that this has given the DA and the Red Berets a new opportunity to strike a deal that will save the mayor.

An EFF leader, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said his party and the DA were in talks and could reach an agreement soon.

"The DA is coming forward, we will hear on Monday. There may be no need for us to request another motion," the EFF leader stated.