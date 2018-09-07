Makhura's 'Mr Clean' guy image at risk of being smoked out by Joburg fire fiasco

Those who still believe the ANC can still recover from the leadership crisis that the party has been going through over the last decade or so, suggest him as the most suitable candidate for a future secretary-general.

The government Makhura leads, comparatively speaking, generally enjoys good press and public support.

While the perception out there would be that the provincial governments of North West and Free State, for instance, are fraught with corruption and mismanagement, the Gauteng administration is generally associated with progressive thinking and competence.

Some of this had to do with the political environment we have just emerged from as a country.

Whereas provinces such as North West and Free State were under an ANC political leadership that enthusiastically participated in then president Jacob Zuma's project to weaken the state for the benefit of the Guptas and other associates of his, the Gauteng ANC very publicly opposed this.

Such is the banality of our political commentary, that if North West and Free State represented "the bad" of the ANC governance at provincial level, Gauteng represented "the good".

But is this positive perception of the Gauteng administration borne out by reality?

This is the same province that gave us the heart-wrenching Life Esidimeni disaster.