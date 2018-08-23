South Africa

Adam Catzavelos personal details posted online as anger grows over his racist rant

By Yoliswa Sobuwa - 23 August 2018 - 11:11
A screenshot of a video of Adam Catzavelos using the 'K-word'
There is no rest for racist Adam Catzavelos who bragged about a beach in Greece having no K***r in sight during his holiday in Europe.

After the video of his racist commentary went viral, Twitter detectives wasted no time tracing him.

In no time they had his home address, picture of his house, his cell number and his business.

After the number was verified on True Caller to be Catzavelo’s, Black Twitter grabbed the opportunity to send him WhatsApp messages.

One message of a person cleaning his ear with a gun read: “So at what time of the day should we the ‘K****rs petrol bomb your place, we missed you while your (sic) were gone , we wanna welcome you back".

Another message with a picture of a person holding an assegai read: “When are you coming back? The K*****rs want to talk.”

Another message sent to Catzavelo’s WhatsApp read: “Make it fast baba, we are waiting. You think we’ll let you go like we did when you ate the forbidden fruit wean (You) Adam. We wanna play the K**** way for 5 minutes. Come home.”

Others also sent him video messages and also those who took pictures outside his house.

There is also a #AdamCatzavelosChallenge on which comedian David Kau posted a video taken at a parking lot.

Kau says in the video: “Let me do a quick weather forecast; look at this beautiful parking amazing cars not a fu***n car guard on a sight. This is beautiful , you cannot beat this.”

This was followed by hundreds of other social users posting funny videos from different venues.

