Adam Catzavelos personal details posted online as anger grows over his racist rant

There is no rest for racist Adam Catzavelos who bragged about a beach in Greece having no K***r in sight during his holiday in Europe.

After the video of his racist commentary went viral, Twitter detectives wasted no time tracing him.

In no time they had his home address, picture of his house, his cell number and his business.

After the number was verified on True Caller to be Catzavelo’s, Black Twitter grabbed the opportunity to send him WhatsApp messages.

One message of a person cleaning his ear with a gun read: “So at what time of the day should we the ‘K****rs petrol bomb your place, we missed you while your (sic) were gone , we wanna welcome you back".