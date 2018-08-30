Concern over high vacancy rate in face of joblessness.

The Public Service Commission (PSC) says it is concerned about the 10% vacancy rate in various provincial and national departments while there is high youth unemployment in the country.

On Wednesday, the PSC released its bulletin that showed that the public service remains a bigger employer in the country. As at the end of June, the public service had over 1.3million vacant posts.

Of this, 1.17million were filled. This means there were over 125000 vacant positions.

The provinces with highest vacancy rates were Eastern Cape and North West at 22% and 19% respectively. This was way higher than the required 10%. The most significant decline in vacancy rate was in the Free State where it dropped from 11.8% to 6.9%.

The national departments with the highest vacancy rates were Sport and Recreation (39.1%), Transport (28.1%), Rural Development and Land Reform (24.8%), and Social Development (22.4%).