Afro Worldview viewer takes MultiChoice to Competition Tribunal

MultiChoice has been reported to the Competition Tribunal for allegedly being biased against Afro Worldview.

In an affidavit seen by SowetanLIVE, Mothusi Tsineng has accused MultiChoice of not giving Afro Worldview the same treatment it gave competitors the SABC and eNCA.

Tsineng said MultiChoice did not act in good faith when it decided to discontinue airing Mzwanele Manyi's channel when its contract came to an end on August 20.

Tsineng had attempted to interdict the announcement of a successful bidder to replace Afro Worldview; however, MultiChoice went ahead and announced that Newzroom Afrika, a company owned by Thabile Ngwato and Thokozani Nkosi, will be taking over the channel.

MultiChoice announced in January that it would not be renewing the then Gupta-owned ANN7 contract which had been airing on DStv channel 405 when it lapsed in August.

In making the announcement, MultiChoice CEO Calvo Mawela said their investigation into alleged corrupt dealings with ANN7 found no evidence of illegal activities.

"The key finding is that mistakes were made by the MultiChoice management team in regard to its relationship with ANN7 and its lobbying processes, but the committee found no evidence of corruption or illegal activity," said Mawela.