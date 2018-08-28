Johannesburg or Germany‚ it doesn’t matter. It’s all the same‚ really – at least when it comes to challenges facing the world major cities.

This week Gauteng plays host to 137 mayors and experts from around the world for the annual Metropolis convention. Metropolis is a global network of major cities and metropolitan areas from around the world.Through the organisation‚ cities are able to connect and share expertise to tackle global issues.

The conference‚ themed “Inclusive metropolitan cities and city-regions” is being held at the Sandton Convention Centre‚ and delagates are expected to discuss issues related to urban marginalisation‚ exclusion‚ inequality and injustice.

This week delegates will also be visiting some of Gauteng’s most challenging hotspots‚ including in Tshwane‚ the Vaal‚ Soweto‚ Diepsloot and Ekurhuleni.

Other issues which delegates will discuss include policies and practices necessary to build inclusive cities and challenges in addressing social inclusion‚ economic and governance.Thabo Masebe‚ Gauteng government spokesperson‚ said delegates would also be discussing issues such as urbanisation‚ human settlement‚ urban planning‚ migration‚ unemployment‚ economic growth and other challenges facing cities.

Masebe said the aim of the convention was to share ideas and experiences on the various challenges facing cities around the world.“Gauteng is the most urbanised area in South Africa; it’s the most densely populated. Some of the issues we are facing are around housing‚ economic growth and youth unemployment. Our membership with Metropolis enables us to share in the expertise with others‚” Masebe said.Gauteng‚ which contributed “more than a third” to the country’s GDP‚ was the ideal host for the global convention.