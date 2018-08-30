The nearly 200 insurance-sponsored traffic pointsmen who keep Johannesburg traffic moving will keep their jobs - for now.

The City of Johannesburg has extended its contract with Traffic Freeflow (Pty) Ltd. "The contract is to be extended for a period of six months subject to the finalisation of the city’s procurement process for the issuing of a final contract following a competitive tender process.

This means that‚ in due course‚ a new tender would be awarded to the best suitable PPP (public-private partnership) service provider to assist the JMPD (metro police) in traffic management. The JMPD will continue to conduct traffic management duties as part of its legislative mandate and ensure that Joburg roads are easy and safe to travel on‚" Mayor Herman Mashaba said in a statement.

"The city has gone to great lengths to ensure that any finalisation of a PPP contract is compliant with the relevant legislation and procurement policies. This legislation requires the city to ensure that this service is subject to a competitive tender process on a regular basis."