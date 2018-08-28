The Gauteng Health Department on Tuesday said a strike by general workers at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto was over.

The end of the strike came after some of the workers' demands were met.

"The hospital acting CEO Dr Sifiso Maseko is still on special leave and the department is going to appoint someone who will hold the fort‚" said department spokesman Lesemang Matuka.

"No other staff members will be moved until the investigation is completed. An independent team of investigators will be roped in to investigate all allegations made‚ the unions agreed to assist the process by handing over the evidence they have including possible sworn affidavits to HoD. Diversions were lifted yesterday and the services are rendered as normal‚" he said.