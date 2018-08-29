ANC unveils new membership system ahead of 2019 elections

The ANC has unveiled a new membership system to select public representatives for the 2019 provincial and national elections.

The new measures will ensure the renewal of party membership online, ensuring that ANC members receive their membership cards on time and verify attendance at branch general meetings.

The ruling party resolved at its national elective conference in December to urgently implement a modernised membership system that will speed up the delivery of membership cards in a bid to discourage gatekeeping.

Secretary-general Ace Magashule said on Wednesday the party has begun with the process of sourcing a credible player with a proven track record to develop and roll out the new system.

"This is a key measure to prevent gatekeeping. ANC branch secretaries will provide dates for their BGMs [branch general meetings], with adequate notice of at least seven days before the meeting list. The new membership management system is a central pillar of the ANC programme to modernise its key processes," said Magashule, noting that the new system will enhance the credibility and integrity of the party's internal process.