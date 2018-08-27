Aggrieved Mpumalanga ANC members want the ANC to disband the provincial executive committee (PEC) for allegedly violating the party’s constitution.

Leaders representing four of the province’s five regions claimed the current PEC had presided over the creation of at least 86 bogus branches.

“In most parts of Mpumalanga‚ some wards have more than four branches and delegates from these bogus branches attended and participated in regional‚ provincial and national congresses as branches with full status and powers‚” one of the leaders‚ Jealous Nyalunga‚ said.

In a memorandum handed over at the party’s headquarters‚ Luthuli House‚ on Monday‚ the leaders implored the national leadership to attend to their grievances within 10 working days‚ failing which they will consider legal avenues.

Nyalunga said the cardinal principle that a member must belong to a single branch had been violated by the powers that be in the Mpumalanga province.

“The perpetrators of this atrocious conduct execute their malicious task by making use of the same ID number and surname but different names.

“A Nedbank account known as Mayihlome is used to process bulk membership payments where our relatives who have died are able to even renew their membership‚” he explained.

They called on the national leadership to help them put an end to these irregularities because they also wanted their “new dawn” and organisational renewal in Mpumalanga.

They demanded that the national executive committee (NEC) nullify the Mpumalanga 2015 provincial and regional congresses affected by bogus branches and delegates‚ and appoint an inclusive provincial task team and regional task teams to usher in a new dawn for the province.

The leaders also called on the ANC‚ as the government‚ to intervene in unsolved killings of politicians in the province.

“Our province has witnessed a number of mysterious deaths of ANC members and most of these are dormant and well-calculated executions of our comrades. Their families need closure‚” he added.

He said Mpumalanga branches that were “instructed” to nominate "Unity"‚ for the position of ANC president in the lead-up to the Nasrec national elective conference were part of those that had bogus membership.

The province brought the second-biggest delegation to the conference after KwaZulu-Natal.

But the disgruntled members said their aim was to solve Mpumalanga province and not cast aspersions on the credibility of the 54th national conference. They asked that the NEC “apply its mind” on the matter.