This generation cannot be the one that fails the ANC

At the provincial conference of the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal last month, news came through that comrade Usher Mkhize, chairperson of the ANC Youth League's Coastal KZN TVET branch in Umlazi, south of Durban, had been shot dead.

We were devastated, yet another up-and-coming shining star in the ranks of the young lions was no more. His death came while we were still coming to terms with the killing of another ANCYL leader, Sthe Mhlongo, deputy secretary in the Moses Mabhida region who was shot at his home in November.

There have been many other comrades, even in the ANC, we have lost due to these political killings in KZN. We need to ask ourselves: where have we gone wrong as the movement? Why are we fighting each other? Have we lost a sense of purpose in terms of what it means to be an ANC member? Are we the generation that joined the ANC for all the wrong reasons? How history will judge us.

We need to ask ourselves what is really driving us and why? Is it power, is it deployments, is it access to the state machinery?

Why are we not fighting much over lack of service delivery, non-implementation of ANC policies in government, unemployment, women abuse and all other societal ills?

These are the elements we must begin to isolate and interrogate, and then deal with decisively. Unity and the renewal of our movement were the guiding principles in how we approached the conference and even how we elected the new leadership, and we feel that the time has come for this issue to be confronted.