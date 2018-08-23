In the news today: These are the stories you may have missed
These are today's top stories:
RnB singer Busisiwe "Cici" Thwala stunned the court when she revealed how she suffered sexual, emotional and financial abuse at the hands of her famous boyfriend and record label boss Arthur Mafokate.
Former President Jacob Zuma’s son‚ Duduzane‚ says he will testify at the state-capture inquiry if he is required to do so.
Health Ombud professor Malegapuru Makgoba on Thursday poured cold water on allegations of patients being abused at the Tower Hospital in the Eastern Cape resulting in a high number of deaths‚ alleging that the senior psychiatrist at the hospital had fabricated the information.
Comedian Tall Ass Mo and his wife Mome are expecting their second child together and to celebrate they're currently celebrating with a 'familymoon'.
Eric Tinkler makes a return to Premier Soccer League (PSL) coaching having entered the rapidly revolving door at Chippa United‚ hopeful of recapturing the magic of his season at Cape Town City.