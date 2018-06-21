Sassa staff to deliver memorandum to CEO.

South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) employees affiliated to the Public Servants Association (PSA) will on Thursday deliver a memorandum of grievances to the agency’s chief executive.

Sassa employees from various offices in Gauteng will come together for a mass protest at the Sassa head office in Pretoria.

“This comes after Sassa refused for months to engage with union representatives on wage negotiations for Sassa employees and then only offered to comply with the agreement signed at the PSCBC for public servants‚” said PSA general manager Ivan Fredericks.