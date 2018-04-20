We all know that Mshoza loves the frills‚ pearls and finer things in life‚ but she says that's no reason to believe that she got married for money.

According to members of her husband's family who spoke to Drum‚ Mshoza has been struggling to win over her new family because some of them think she is only with her man‚ businessman Thuthukani Mvula‚ for his money.

Mshoza rubbished the claims‚ saying that as a city slicker she likes nice things‚ but she is the poster girl for strong‚ independent black women who can look after themselves.

"Ngiyi cheese girl‚ ngikhule ngo shiz. I like to buy nice things for myself and my husband‚ but I also make my own money through my mining company and music. I passed the phase of being a gold digger many years ago."

Drum magazine is reporting that there is tension in Mshoza's new home with suggestions the star is not respectful of her in-laws. Thuthukani's mother even left their house and came to Johannesburg‚ although Ma claims it was to sort out a problem with her Sassa card and to get peace and quiet away from Mshoza.