Still reeling from the devastating Life Esidimeni tragedy‚ patients at one of the homes at the heart of the crisis could run out of food as early as next week.

The Takalani Home for the Mentally Handicapped in Diepkloof‚ Soweto‚ has been left bankrupt by officials who were managing it during the time of the Esidimeni tragedy. And now it has emerged that it has not received its subsidies from the Gauteng health department and may not be able to buy food from next week.

There are currently 110 people housed at the home.

During the Life Esidimeni crisis‚ 37 people died at Takalani and at the Masego Home for the Elderly in Krugersdorp. It is unclear how this death toll is spread between the two homes.

On Tuesday‚ SowetanLIVE joined Democratic Alliance MPL Jack Bloom on a visit to Life Esidimeni. While the infrastructure and condition of the facility are in a satisfactory state‚ administration and finances are in shambles.

Director of the home Judgement Gumede detailed the financial woes to Bloom‚ who had visited to see if there was any improvement after the Life Esidimeni crisis.

Gumede told Bloom that in 2010 the High Court in Johannesburg had interdicted the then board of Takalani from performing its duties after allegations of corruption and theft of funds.

An interim administration team was established to run the facility. It was during this administration that the Gauteng department of health moved 1‚712 psychiatric patients from Life Esidimeni to NGOs which were not fit to host them. A total of 143 of these patients died.

Takalani was one of these NGOs and it shared the same licence with Masego in Krugersdorp.

During the Life Esidimeni arbitration hearings‚ retired Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke said Takalani was a “death trap” and that “women were exposed to potential rape”.