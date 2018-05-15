Former Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini says holding her personally liable for legal costs in cases linked to the social grants debacle would not promote the advancement of constitutional justice.

He said his report was not about whether or not Dlamini acted in bad faith in the grant payment saga‚ whether she deliberately stalled the process of in-sourcing the payments of grants by Sassa or favoured a particular company to do the payments.

“In the result‚ Justice Ngoepe did not make any finding that Minister Dlamini acted in bad faith or in her own interests or maliciously or grossly negligently or improperly or unreasonably. In the absence of such findings‚ there is no basis in fact or law for mulcting Minister Dlamini with costs in her personal capacity‚” Dlamini argued.

Ngoepe did find that Minister Dlamini’s answers to some of the vital questions were “less than satisfactory”. Dlamini said the Constitution did not confer powers to a court to hold a cabinet member to account in her personal capacity.