'She answered questions with questions' - Judge lays into Bathabile Dlamini after Sassa probe

Retired Judge Bernard Ngoepe has criticised former social development minister Bathabile Dlamini for her testimony during a probe into her conduct in her previous portfolio.

Ngoepe made the following remarks in his findings around Dlamini’s role in the social grants crisis:

- She unjustifiably answered ‘I don’t know’ or ‘ I don’t remember’ to important questions.

- She would simply not answer some of the questions.

- She gave long answers that did not relate to the question asked.

- Ngoepe pointed out that he had one stage even questioned whether the interpreter had correctly conveyed a question‚ but he had no doubt that Dlamini had understood the question given her command of English.