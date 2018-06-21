There will be no more co-payments for medical aid members when medical aids don’t cover their full doctor or hospital bills if the proposed Medical Schemes Amendment Act is passed.

This is one of a raft of new changes announced on Thursday — and will severely impact on what medical aid schemes must pay for‚ and how much they must pay. The changes will also‚ however‚ affect how much you could pay for your medical aid.

Vaccinations‚ primary and preventative care and contraceptives have to be paid for by medical aids — which generally don’t cover preventative health care.

Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi‚ speaking in Pretoria‚ has released details of the Medical Schemes Amendment Bill‚ which aims to completely change the way medical aids work.

The bill is not yet law and will be gazetted at 1pm on Friday. Thereafter‚ it will be open for public comment for three months.

The bill proposes abolishing co-payments which consumers pay if their specialist‚ hospital‚ physiotherapist or dentist charges more than their medical aid will cover. He said medical aid reserves‚ which equal 25% of their current value‚ must be used to pay for medical bills.

He criticised how much money was in medical aid reserves‚ but admitted it was a statutory requirement that medical aids keep this money in savings. The money amounts to tens of billions of rand.

Another amendment proposed in the bill is that medical aid brokers “must be abolished”‚ said Motsoaledi.