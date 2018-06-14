Patients fed expired food at top academic hospital

A surprise visit by the human right commission has revealed that expired food and medications are being served to patients at a major hospital in Limpopo.

Victor Mavhidula, provincial manager for the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC), yesterday called for urgent intervention from the health department.

Mavhidula's appeal followed last week's surprise visit by the SAHRC to the Pietersburg Provincial Hospital.

Mavhidula said they were shocked to find food that had expired in February still being fed to patients.

"The situation was very much disturbing. If you are feeding patients expired food then you are violating their rights. What drives me crazy is that we thought all was well because this is an academic and referral hospital," he said.

Mavhidula said only two out of six laundry machines were working. He said the filing system was also a mess, adding that some patients who had travelled from far returned home without being treated.

"We are talking about people who are seriously ill," he said.

Mavhidula said this was reflective of the state of healthcare in the province. We are in a crisis," he said.

The revelation came at the time when members of the National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) demonstrated outside the provincial health department's offices, demanding that conditions at hospitals be improved and that workers be paid R164-million worth of bonuses owed to them.