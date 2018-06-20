Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says he is expecting a "hurricane" when he releases the National Health Insurance Bill and Medical Schemes Amendment Bill on Thursday.

National Health Insurance (NHI) is the government’s policy for introducing universal healthcare‚ which aims to provide healthcare that is free at the point of delivery.

It is enshrined in the social solidarity principle that everyone should contribute according to their ability to do so‚ in effect ensuring that the rich and healthy provide for the poor and the sick.

"It will not be an exaggeration to say that the NHI is the ‘land question’ of health. In the same way the land issue is raging all over the country‚ NHI is going to rage in a similar way‚ not only in the field of health but in the economic and social lives of our people‚" the minister said in a speech to the National Council of Provinces on Tuesday.

"No country can fight poverty‚ unemployment and grow the economy with a very sick population. Hence every citizen‚ to reach their potential in all other aspects of their life‚ needs good-quality‚ equitable healthcare‚ regardless of who they are. To achieve this‚ equitable and fair financing of health is an inevitable occurrence‚" he said.