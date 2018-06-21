The SA Medical Association (Sama) says the National Health Insurance (NHI) bill to be released by Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi on Thursday must address the issue of when the policy will be fully implemented.

This week‚ Motsoaledi announced that he would be releasing two bills - - the Medical Schemes Amendment Bill and the NHI Bill - to the nation at a press conference.

“As you have already noticed‚ a storm is already brewing furiously… I actually expect a hurricane on Thursday‚ not just a storm.

“All this is happening because South Africa‚ like the whole world‚ is poised to make history that will shake the world. This question of universal health coverage‚ which we call NHI‚ is not going to leave the world unshaken. This is what we are going to be announcing on Thursday‚” Motsoaledi said.

But Sama is adamant that Motsoaledi’s NHI bill must address the big uncertainty about the proposed policy.

“The first thing that we would like to get from the bill is when it [the NHI] will be implemented. We want to know what measures are going to be made to strengthen the health system‚ raging from workforce‚ information systems‚ systems management and also financial management.