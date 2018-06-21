Medical aids must foot patients’ bills in full – new bill proposes.

Medical aid schemes should pay the full costs of patients’ medical bills.

This is one of the main proposals contained in the Medical Schemes Amendment Bill which was introduced by Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi on Thursday.

The bill is aimed at aligning the medical aid scheme industry to the changes which will come through the National Health Insurance (NHI) that government plans to implement.

Presenting the essence of the bill on medical aid schemes‚ Motsoaledi said it proposed the abolishment of co-payment. This is the sharing of medical costs between the member of the medical aid and the actual scheme.