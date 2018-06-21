“We find it frustrating that it took the SIU seven years to complete this investigation‚” said David Lewis‚ executive director of Corruption Watch.

“This has abetted the extraordinary impunity enjoyed by major alleged perpetrators‚” he said‚ noting that one of the people fingered continues to occupy high political office.

Central to this “capture” by top provincial leaders was a company that was allegedly irregularly hired to work out how to best spend the Gauteng health budget from 2008 and 2009‚ according to the report. The SIU report found they didn’t actually do the work determining how to allocate the budget - the Gauteng department officials did.

The company made money by charging the Department of Health inflated prices for goods. One instance involved a contract to host a Department of Health conference. A proper tender process found a company could administer the conference for R300‚000. Instead the contract was given to a consulting firm‚ which sub-contracted it to an events company and charged R1.6-million.

It double-billed for work done and billed for work that was not completed or not done for the Department of Health‚ according to the investigation.

The company also flew a politician to Dubai twice‚ to Vienna‚ London‚ Mauritius‚ Lusaka‚ Cape Town and Durban.

According to the report‚ the SIU investigation also discovered that the company:

- Awarded contracts to friends and family of its directors‚ and companies in which it held an interest; - Awarded contracts for a wide range of services unrelated to the department’s strategic objectives - Appointed companies on retainers to the consultancy firm on behalf of the department without having the authority to do so; - Inflated prices unreasonably compared to prices given by previous service providers to the department; - Claimed payment from the department prior to the approval of the relevant projects by the department; - Assisted companies to start businesses at the cost of the department; and - Received generous kickbacks from sub-contractors it contracted with‚ often under the guise of fees for advance financing where such financing did not occur.

The consultancy firm went bankrupt when it lost the department work.

The SIU suggested criminal prosecutions against those involved in the alleged corruption and irregular expenditure.

Lewis said: “The financial misconduct is essentially rooted in the procurement of goods and services by the department‚ much of which benefited particular private sector entities and the public sector officials who colluded with them. . . . The malfeasant conduct documented in the report implicates . . . former senior officials in the department‚ some of whom were lightly penalised following disciplinary enquiries‚ others of whom were simply permitted to resign without the imposition of any sanction whatsoever.”

Section27‚ Corruption Watch and the Treatment Action Campaign (TAC) said they were determined that the culprits be brought to book.

The NGOs this week wrote to the South Gauteng Director of Public Prosecutions‚ to which criminal matters from the SIU report were referred for further investigation‚ copying the Anti-Corruption Task Team and the Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU). A separate letter was also sent to the AFU.