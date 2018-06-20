We are far off from the target of the National Development Plan (NDP)‚ according to the head of the secretariat of the National Planning Commission of SA‚ Tshediso Matona.

Speaking at the Vision 2030 Summit at Emperors Palace on Wednesday‚ Matona said: "The NDP is very ambitious given the current context."

"We cannot achieve this if we stay along this path that we're on‚" he said.

Growth in the economy would fuel the momentum but this is dependent on investment‚ he said. "We can do better going forward‚" said Matona.