Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane on Saturday referred to the high rate of unemployment among young South Africans as a “ticking time bomb”.

Addressing a Youth Day rally at the Fort Hare University in Alice in the Eastern Cape‚ Maimane said that for those under the age of 24‚ there was a two in three chance of being employed.

“That’s our ticking time bomb. We cannot even think of building a prosperous country if we don’t have a plan to bring our young people into the economy‚” he said.

But while young people needed to be able to find employment‚ they were also needed to become employers.