Big boost in funding and quality of TVET colleges

The Department of Higher Education and Training is working to improve the quality of programmes for technical vocational education and training (TVET) colleges.

Minister Naledi Pandor said this would result in more stable, functional and better governed colleges that offer high quality education.

"TVET colleges are the forefront of providing education and training options for our youth," Pandor said.

"The bursary allocation for TVET colleges has increased from R2.437-billion in 2017 to R5.164-billion in 2018."

Pandor said for 2018/19 an additional R2.5-billion will be made available for student fees, including travel and accommodation allowances.