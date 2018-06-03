Big boost in funding and quality of TVET colleges
The Department of Higher Education and Training is working to improve the quality of programmes for technical vocational education and training (TVET) colleges.
Minister Naledi Pandor said this would result in more stable, functional and better governed colleges that offer high quality education.
"TVET colleges are the forefront of providing education and training options for our youth," Pandor said.
"The bursary allocation for TVET colleges has increased from R2.437-billion in 2017 to R5.164-billion in 2018."
Pandor said for 2018/19 an additional R2.5-billion will be made available for student fees, including travel and accommodation allowances.
"We need these priority trades for the implementation of government's National Development Plan in general and its National Infrastructure Plan. Colleges of specialisation contribute towards building capacity of the public TVET college systems to deliver trade qualifications with employer partners.
"We have established 13 trades are particularly in short supply," Pandor said.
She said the department has contracted four industry associations, steel and engineering, retail motor, welding and plumbers to help upgrade two colleges per trade with a total of 26 colleges.
"By the end of next month [June] the curricula for each trade will be updated to industry standards, a process which industry partners have led. The transformation of the curricula is imperative for greater alignment with industry needs," Pandor said.
"The low certification rates of TVET students are a concern. With the significant investment that government is making, we must ensure that certification rates improve."
Pandor encouraged parents and youth to strongly consider taking up education at 50 public TVET colleges.