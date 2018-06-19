SuperSport coach still a mystery

SuperSport United defender Grant Kekana admits that the players are in the dark just like everyone else on who will take over as the new coach.

Matsatsantsa a Pitori are on the hunt for a new tactician after Eric Tinkler resigned in March. The search has taken longer than expected with the team set to start their preseason training on Monday.

"I do not know anything about who is the new coach so we have just left it up to management to take care of that," Kekana said.

"It is only normal for us as players to have a bit of anxiety about whoever will be coming in but we are professionals."

Over the past few years SuperSport have had an uncharacteristically high coach turnover rate with four having come and gone in the past five seasons.

Since 2013, the Tshwane club has seen Cavin Johnson, Gordon Igesund, Stuart Baxter and Tinkler walk through the exit door.

Last season under Tinkler, they had a dream start when they won the MTN8 but it went haywire after losing the CAF Confederation Cup in November.

Kekana says the new man in charge will get the full support of the team.

"The team will give the coach 100% backing. It will be important that we do not take long to acclimatise to his ways on doing things. We should not take 10 games to get going, we will have to hit the ground running immediately."

Free State Stars coach Luc Eymael has been linked with the job but it is anyone's guess who will be appointed.