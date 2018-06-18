A two-month-old baby who was allegedly kidnapped by a “babysitter” while her mother was out shopping at the weekend has been found.

The infant’s mother asked a friend to look after her two children‚ the baby and her eight-year-old sister‚ at the Kiki Hostels in Gugulethu‚ Cape Town‚ on Saturday.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said when she returned from shopping‚ she could only find her older daughter.