'Leave now, pay later' migration scams lure Somali teens to their deaths

When Hanab Ahmed’s 18-year-old son Mohammed did not come home for lunch or answer his phone, she feared that he — like several other teenagers who had disappeared from their neighbourhood — had set off for Europe, risking kidnapping and death.

A month later, Ahmed, who lives in Hargeisa, the capital of the self-declared republic of Somaliland, received a call from her son who was being held for ransom by traffickers in Sudan.

“He said it was bad and that there wasn’t enough food or water and he saw people die,” she told the Thomson Reuters Foundation, clutching a photo of her son between fingers stained orange with henna.

“We sent $5,300,” she said, which she begged from relatives.

Migration is a tradition among nomadic communities in the Horn of Africa. Somalis have used smuggling networks to migrate to the Gulf and Europe for work and education since the 1970s, and later, with the outbreak of war in 1988, to seek asylum.

For decades, raising money to send a relative abroad via a locally-known smuggler was seen as worthy investment in Somaliland, which declared independence from Somalia in 1991.

But it is becoming hard to distinguish between voluntary smuggling across borders and deadly trafficking — where criminals use leave-now-pay-later schemes to lure teenagers abroad, without their families’ knowledge, and hold them ransom.

“They tell them they can just leave and don’t have to pay anything,” said Xiis Saleebaan Alinle, whose 17-year-old son Fadhi Hassan, left in secret almost a year ago.

“But then they trap them and beat them until we send money.”

More than 1 million people have migrated to Europe since 2015, many fleeing conflict and poverty in Africa and the Middle East, with thousands drowning at sea.

Overall numbers have declined sharply since Turkey began to exert more control over migrants trying to cross into Europe.