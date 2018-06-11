Three police officers attached to the Germiston flying squad remain in custody after allegedly hijacking‚ kidnapping and robbing the drivers of two vehicles in Krugersdorp West on the West Rand on Saturday afternoon.

Prince Ngobeni‚ Godfrey Manisha and Maphoko Masemola allegedly committed the crime on the Rustenburg road.

Lieutenant-Colonel Lungelo Dlamini‚ spokesperson for the Gauteng police‚ said the suspects had stopped a truck and a bakkie that was escorting it.

"The driver of an escort vehicle was forced out of his vehicle and ordered into a police vehicle. One of the police officers also jumped into the truck and forced the driver to sit in the passenger seat.

"The victims were driven into an open veld and forced to lie on the ground whilst being pointed with firearms. They were also robbed of a substantial amount of money before the officers drove away‚" Dlamini said.