Five suspects are expected to appear in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court on Monday for allegedly kidnapping and killing a 21-year-old man whom they accused of stealing a vehicle in Browns Farm‚ Nyanga‚ in Cape Town.

The five suspects are facing charges of kidnapping and murder‚ as well as two additional charges of conspiracy to murder and robbery.

“According to reports the suspects had kidnapped a 21-year-old young man‚ accusing him of stealing a vehicle in Browns Farm. The vehicle was found torched in Thabo Mbeki Informal Settlement. The body of the deceased was also found near the burnt-out vehicle‚ with multiple stab wounds to his upper body‚” said police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana.