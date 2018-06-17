Five men arrested for 'killing' alleged car thief
Five suspects are expected to appear in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court on Monday for allegedly kidnapping and killing a 21-year-old man whom they accused of stealing a vehicle in Browns Farm‚ Nyanga‚ in Cape Town.
The five suspects are facing charges of kidnapping and murder‚ as well as two additional charges of conspiracy to murder and robbery.
“According to reports the suspects had kidnapped a 21-year-old young man‚ accusing him of stealing a vehicle in Browns Farm. The vehicle was found torched in Thabo Mbeki Informal Settlement. The body of the deceased was also found near the burnt-out vehicle‚ with multiple stab wounds to his upper body‚” said police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana.
“According to a witness the suspects‚ including the owner of the vehicle‚ assaulted and stabbed the deceased and drove away with him in a white Toyota Avanza. The owner of the vehicle‚ 35‚ had also allegedly forcefully took the cell phone of the witness‚” she added.
She said one of the suspects‚ aged 21‚ had been arrested in Browns Farm on Thursday‚ while the other four suspects were arrested the following day in Lower Crossroads.
SAPS management applauded police members for the swift arrests and “ensuring that those who continue to take law into their own hands are brought to book”.