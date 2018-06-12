Flying squad cops held for hijacking, robbery

Three police officers attached to the Germiston flying squad remain in custody after allegedly hijacking, kidnapping and robbing the drivers of two vehicles in Krugersdorp West, on the West Rand, on Saturday afternoon.

Prince Ngobeni, Godfrey Manisha and Maphoko Masemola allegedly committed the crime on the Rustenburg road.

Lieutenant-Colonel Lungelo Dlamini, spokesperson for the Gauteng police, said the suspects had stopped a truck and a bakkie that was escorting it.

"The driver of an escort vehicle was forced out of his vehicle and ordered into a police vehicle. One of the police officers also jumped into the truck and forced the driver to sit in the passenger seat.