PHOTOS | Thousands of cash-in-transit guards march in protest over heists

Thousands of Motor Transport Workers Union (MTWU) security officers in the cash-in-transit industry embarked on a peaceful march on Tuesday over cash-in-transit heists.

Guards from SBV, G4S, Fidelity and others submitted a memorandum of demands to the MEC of Community Safety at the Gauteng Department.

The workers are demanding an immediate end “to the senseless slaughter of the colleagues in armed cash-in-transit heists‚ especially Gauteng‚ Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal‚ which has reached crisis levels in recent months; hitting 159 in the first six months this year compared to 147 for the entire year in 2017”.

Unions in the sector are also demanding that workers be given more powerful weapons to defend themselves.

- Additional Reporting by Promise Marupeng